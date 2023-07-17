(WKBN) — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have issued statewide air quality alerts for Monday as another round of Canadian wildfire smoke is pushing through the area. The air quality alert is in effect until Tuesday at midnight.

Map showing air quality alerts in effect for the Valley through Tuesday at midnight.

Currently, the air quality index (AQI) across the area is considered to be “unhealthy”. The poor air quality stretches from Illinois all the way into the northeastern United States as seen below.

Current air quality index over the Great Lakes region.

Currently, the smoke is forecasted to affect the area for the next 24-36 hours. A cold front moving into the Valley will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon which will help to filter out the wildfire smoke. Additionally, the front will act to push the smoke further to the south and east out of the area.

Storm Team 27 Future Smoke model showing the progression of Canadian wildfire smoke through Tuesday evening.

The air quality index is currently around 150 which is in the red zone. Therefore, the air is considered “unhealthy” according to the EPA. During the episode of wildfire smoke in late June, the AQI increased all the way to 210. Thankfully, the air quality today is not as poor as it was then.

AQI forecast for the next five days.

The quality of air is forecast to improve back into the moderate category for the rest of the week as today’s storm system pushes the smoke out of the area.