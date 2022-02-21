Youngstown, Ohio and Western Pennsylvania are in the path of two winter storms this week with rain, thunderstorms, ice and snow in the forecast

Storm Team 27 is watching two Winter Storm systems this week that will impact our area.

The 1st storm will bring rain and the chance for thunderstorms. The 2nd storm will bring a Wintry mix.

Storm #1:

The first storm this week will feature rain showers and the chance for thunderstorms. The warm air we have in place will stick around through Tuesday. Highs will be near 60. Rain will return through the morning and waves of showers and embedded thunderstorms will move through the area. Rain will add up by Tuesday night to around 0.75″ to 1.00″. Gusty wind will be possible with gusts up to 30mph.

The air will turn colder Tuesday night as a cold front plows through our region. Highs will be back in the 30’s on Wednesday with only a small risk for a flurry.

Storm #2

The 2nd storm will have more cold air to work with throughout the Lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley Region region. This storm will move in later Thursday and last through midday Friday.

The storm will start with snow showers and change to a wintry mix developing into Thursday night and Friday morning. The mix will be sleet and freezing rain. Colder air pushes in behind the system and mixes wintry mix back to snow into Friday afternoon.

At this point, it looks like several inches of snow are possible. It is still too early to look at exact snow accumulation. This storm may shift north, or south, resulting in more/less snow. The same goes for the freezing rain and icy mix. It does look like freezing rain will be the bigger problem with this system if it continues the current track. We will be watching the track very close as we get closer to the end of the week and updating the forecast.

A Colder Weekend:

Once we get the two Winter Storm systems through, look for colder temperatures into the weekend. See the 7 day forecast here.