Two rounds of a wintry mix this week

Tonight: Wintry mix through evening. Chance for isolated snow showers or flurries through morning. Little accumulation expected. (100%)
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early morning. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 24
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix developing through evening. Rain/Frz. Rain/Sleet and some snow. Ice and sleet accumulation possible. (100%)
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Wintry mix early to rain showers. (80%)
High: 48 Low: 30
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (80%)
High: 33 Low: 26
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers into the evening. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 17
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 25