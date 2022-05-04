A strong cold front and active storm system swept across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storm system created strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

A tornado warning was issued for both of these storms.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio as the storms rolled through.

The first tornado confirmed was in Western Ohio near Findlay. This tornado was an EF-0 with maximum peak winds of 80mph. The tornado touched down south of Rawson, Ohio, and then lifted 1/4 mile west of the Findlay Airport. An estimated path of 7.08 miles and a maximum width of 25 yards was measured by the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

EF-0 Tornado confirmed near Findlay, Ohio on May 3, 2022 located 155 miles west of Youngstown

The second tornado was confirmed near Monroeville in North Central Ohio. This tornado was stronger and was rated an EF-1 with maximum peak winds of 90mph. An estimated path of 0.43 miles and a maximum width of 50 yards was measured by the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Local storm reports indicated that about 15 power poles snapped and some damage was done to a grain silo.

EF-1 Tornado in North Central Ohio on May 3, 2022 located 100 miles northwest of Youngstown

The storm system also created wind damage across the Ohio and Pennsylvania.