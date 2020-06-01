Turning warmer and unsettled

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer.
High: 70
MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing. Showers becoming likely. Chance t-storm. (70%)
Low: 52
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Especially early in the day. (60%)
High: 79
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers or storms likely. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 61
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Slight chance for a shower early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)
HIgh: 78 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
HIgh: 67 Low: 50
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
HIgh: 75 Low: 50