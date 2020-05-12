Turning warmer and unsettled by late week

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or sprinkle. (20%PM)
High: 53
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Areas of frost.
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 58
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 41
FRIDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 68 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 55
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 60
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 50
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 48