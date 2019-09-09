Turning warm and unsettled

Today: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 75
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 56
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny.
High: 83
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Late day showers and storms. (60%PM)
High: 86 Low: 67
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 66
Friday: Partly sunny. Late day shower and storms likely. (60%PM)
High: 84 Low: 65
Saturday: Early clouds, possible showers, then becoming
partly sunny. (30% AM)
High: 77 Low: 62
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 57
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58