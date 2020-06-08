Breaking News
Turning up the heat

Weather

High temperatures will return to the 80s this afternoon

MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Humidity increasing.
High: 92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms late day. Strong/severe storms possible. (60% PM).
High: 86 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or storm possible. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 49

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 51

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 49

