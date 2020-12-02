Turning sunny, staying chilly

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 37
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.
Low: 23
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an afternoon rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 30
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 27
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 28
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 30