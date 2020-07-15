Turning hot and unsettled

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 88
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 66
THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 87
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 91 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 92 Low: 69
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 89 Low: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 72