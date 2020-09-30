Turning gusty with rain chances

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance for showers a few showers. (40%)
High: 64
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 46
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. A few showers possible, mainly late day. (40%)
High: 61
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%PM)
High: 59 Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 41
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%PM)
High: 68 Low: 48