Turning colder with some snow tonight

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers mixing to snow showers. Gusty wind and colder. Little snow accumulation expected. A coating on some grassy areas or cars. (70%)
Low: 31
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind and blustery. Chance for snow showers early mixing with some rain showers into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation expected. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 31
FRIDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Still cold. Gusty early.
Low: 28
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers early. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm late day. (40%)
High: 64 Low 41
MONDAY: Scattered showers with a thunderstorm possible. Gusty wind. (80%)
High: 58 Low: 48
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 28