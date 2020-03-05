Turning colder with some snow into your Friday

Weather

A cold snap and then a nice weekend on the way

What to Expect:
Overnight: Turning colder with a few light showers overnight. Cold enough toward morning for a snowflake to mix in.

Friday: Colder and becoming blustery with gusts to 30mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Scattered snow showers. Less than 1″ expected. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Friday night: Colder and blustery. Scattered snow showers tapering off. Less than 1″ additional accumulation expected. Lows in the middle 20’s.

This weekend: Clouds will clear out Saturday with sunny skies into the afternoon. Clear skies and more sunshine Sunday. Highs will push into the low 40’s Saturday and upper 50’s by Sunday.

