Turning colder with snow on the way

Monday: Chance for rain showers. Gusty winds. (30%)
Temps falling through the 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. Little accumulation is expected. (30%)
Low: 32
Tuesday: Cloudy. Snow showers likely. 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. Breezy. (80%)
High: 35
New Years Day: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a flurry in the snowbelt early. (20%AM)
High: 35 Low: 25
Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 45 Low: 26
Friday: Cloudy. Rain likely. (70%).
High: 50 Low: 36
Saturday: Cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 35
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 25