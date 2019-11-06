Turning colder with rain and snow on the way

FORECAST:
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Colder.
Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds
through afternoon.
High: 45
Wednesday night: Showers developing. Mainly late. (60%)
Low: 33
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early and snow
showers into the afternoon. (80%)
High: 44 Low: 33
Friday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 43 Low: 29
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 33 Low: 26
Tuesday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 30 Low: 20