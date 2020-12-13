Turning colder to end the weekend

SUNDAY: Turning colder. Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain shower or snow flurry. (20%)
High: 40(falling) Low: 40
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower/flurry. Little accumulation. (20%)
Low: 31
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow flurry early. (20% AM)
High: 37 Low: 31
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 33 Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Watching Storm Track. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 25
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 23
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 27