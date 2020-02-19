Live Now
Turning colder overnight

Weather

Look for more sunshine to end this work week

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for patchy fog.
Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Colder. Scattered clouds. Small chance for a flurry. (20%)
High: 32 Low: 24

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a lake effect snow shower or flurry.(Mainly in the snowbelt) (20%)
Low: 18

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early(Mainly in the snowbelt). (20% AM)
High: 25 Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 15

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 47 Low: 27

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 41 Low: 32

