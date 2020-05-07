1  of  2
Breaking News
WKBN partnering with Ohio stations in telethon to support area food banks Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Turning colder into the weekend

Weather

Showers return Friday - Record cold on schedule into your Friday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Gusty wind tapering through evening.
Low: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Small chance for a snowflake. Dry air will try to hold showers off through the day. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning colder. Freeze Warning. Chance for a rain or snow shower.
Low: 27 (Record is 28 set in 1983)

SATURDAY: Cold and blustery. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 43 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 34

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com