Turning Colder into the morning – Watch for Black ice

We will start 2021 with above normal temperatures

*Watch for Black Ice into the morning

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries in northern snowbelt early. (20%AM)
High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 25

FRIDAY: Wintry mix developing changing to rain. (90%)
High: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers early. (40% AM)
High: 47 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower early. (20% AM)
High: 40 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 41 Low: 30

