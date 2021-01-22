Turning colder for the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies will still be sticking around for quite some time -- the big question is whether we'll see any snow

Cloudy skies with snow showers likely today could drop up to 1″ of additional snow by tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will still be sticking around for quite some time. The big question is whether we’ll see any snow. Today, snow showers will be pretty likely and can drop up to 1″ of fresh snow by tonight. Temperatures crash overnight into the mid teens with light snow eventually ending by the morning. Saturday will be cold with highs in the mid 20s. Luckily, the weekend will be mostly dry with some breakage in the clouds here and there.

Expect Monday to be messy as we are tracking another potential winter storm that is likely to bring a wintry mix. We’ll watch for a chance of sleet and/or freezing rain, so stay updated for the latest details.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (60%). Blustery winds possible. Up to 1″ of snow accumulations possible.

High: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

Low: 16

SATURDAY: Morning flurries then mostly cloudy (20% AM).

High: 25

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then evening snow showers/flurries (20% PM).

High: 32

MONDAY: Wintry mix likely (60%).

High: 35 Low: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with AM snow showers (40% AM).

High: 32 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Low: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible (20%).

High: 28 Low: 15