There was a noticeable difference in how our Tuesday afternoon felt. The cooler afternoon is actually one of the coolest in a few months. A large area of low pressure has been helping pump in cooler temperatures to the region. That system will force another cold front through the area Wednesday evening but temps will already be on the rebound. While Tuesday may have had some reaching for the hoodies, don’t put away those tank tops and flip flops just yet.

What was the high temperature Tuesday and when was the last time it was this cool?

Temperatures Tuesday only rose into the 60s. The official high at the Youngstown climate reporting site, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport, reached 67° at 3:38 p.m. That isn’t extreme cold for the time of year, but it certainly left us feeling a little of those fall vibes.

The normal high for September 13th is 76°. The high temperature Tuesday was around 10° below average and was far from a cool temperature record. The record for coldest high temperature for the date September 13th is 56° and was set in 1975. High temperatures in the upper 60s are the normal highs in early May and in early October.

While it was far from any records, it has been a minute since we have had an afternoon with temperatures only warming into the 60s. The last time the high temperature didn’t rise to at least 70° or greater was June 18th, 2022. The high that day was 69°.

The last day we had a high temperature that was cooler than today was nearly four months ago. May 23rd, 2022 is the last date with a high temperature at or below Tuesday’s high of 67°. The afternoon high for May 23rd was 65°.

The high temperature Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 was the coolest high in nearly four months.

How long will these cooler temperatures last?

In short, not very long at all. In fact, there is a lot more heat on the way. There will be some cooler nights before the heat returns. Temperatures in the evenings and overnight will be close to average through the end of the workweek, great evenings for a campfire and some s’mores. Normal lows in mid-September are in the lower 50s.

Low temperatures will stay cool for a few more days in the Youngstown area

By the weekend, you will notice the heat starting to build back into the region, and it looks like it’ll be sticking around for a while. Highs return to the 80s by as early as Friday. Temperatures will continue climbing into the weekend with well above normal temperatures expected. The normal high for the dates shown below is between 73° to 75°. In the coming days, we will have daytime high temperatures as high as 10° to potentially greater than 15° above normal.

Temperatures in the Youngstown area will start spiking again by the end of the week

The current 6-10 day temperature outlook shows the trend pretty clearly. Much of the eastern U.S. is likely to see above normal temperatures through the dates September 19th – September 23rd.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Predication Center shows a high likelihood of above normal temperatures continuing during the days September 19 – September 23 across the central and eastern U.S.

The current 8-14 day temperature outlook shows that trend lingering through the end of the month looking likely as well. The dates for the 8-14 day outlook shown below are September 21st – September 27th. Normal high temperatures drop to between 70° – 73° by that time of the month. The current outlook suggests above normal temperatures continuing.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Predication Center shows the pattern continuing to lean toward above normal temperatures across a large part of the U.S. This outlook is valid for the dates September 21 – September 27.

The updated Youngstown area 7-day forecast will show you which days will feature the most sunshine and which days have a risk for a few rain showers.