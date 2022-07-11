It is fair season and the first county fair in eastern Ohio near our location is underway. The Trumbull County Fair is here for the week and a big part of the week is looking great.

The week will start with a cold front moving through into Tuesday morning and then another wave slipping through by Wednesday afternoon. These two weather systems will bring the chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will cool through the end of the week with a hotter weekend expected.

DAY ONE – Tuesday

Look for the fair to start with some clouds and a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early morning. Clouds will break up through the afternoon with high temperatures pushing into the low to mid-80s. A few clouds will last through Tuesday night with lows in the middle 60s.

DAY TWO – Wednesday

Wednesday will start dry with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s to around 80 by afternoon. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase later in the day as another trough sweeps through the region. The risk for showers or storms will move out into the early evening hours.

DAY THREE – THURSDAY

Great weather is expected Thursday with sunshine and passing clouds. Low humidity and temperatures pushing toward the upper 70s. A nice evening is expected with temperatures falling out of the 70s.

DAY FOUR – FRIDAY

Another great day is expected with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will push into the low 80s with a fantastic evening with dry weather and temperatures falling back through the 70s.

DAY FIVE – SATURDAY

Hotter weather returns for the weekend. Dry weather is expected to continue Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Saturday evening will be warm with temperatures in the 80s.

DAY SIX – SUNDAY

Staying hot and humid Sunday with scattered clouds. The risk for showers or storms returns to the forecast with an afternoon high in the upper 80s.