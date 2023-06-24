A tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic for the second time this week. Tropical Storm Cindy was declared official by the National Hurricane Center Friday, only four days after Tropical Storm Bret formed in a similar location.



Currently, Tropical Storm Bret has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located just to the north of South America. Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is located further to the north and east.

Satellite imagery and current location of Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy.

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to continue to weaken as it meanders to the west. It will likely lose it’s status as a Tropical Storm this weekend and it is not a threat to the United States at this time. However, it could re-emerge as a tropical system in the eastern Pacific sometime next week.

Forecast path and intensity of Tropical Storm Bret via the National Hurricane Center.

Cindy, however, will take a more interesting path. Currently, the forecast for Cindy is to move off to the northwest where it will go through phases of strengthening and weakening. The maximum wind gusts are expected to strengthen to about 60 mph Sunday this afternoon before Cindy will slowly weaken as it moves close to Bermuda by Tuesday.

Forecast path and intensity of Tropical Storm Cindy via the National Hurricane Center.

There are a few forecast models that move the remnants of Cindy close to the northeast Untied States by the end of this coming week. Cindy is not currently forecasted to have an impact on the U.S., but even if the remnants moved close to the shore it could cause rough seas across the northern Atlantic.

The Storm Team 27 Weather Team will continue to track Cindy through the next few days.