The second named tropical system of the year has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Bret was officially named this afternoon by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Currently, the storm is located deep in the Atlantic Ocean and has maximum sustained wind gusts of 40 mph. The current satellite loop of Bret can be viewed below:

Satellite loop of Tropical Storm Bret.

Currently, Bret is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall Thursday night in the Lesser Antilles with 80 mph sustained wind gusts. The storm will also likely bring flooding rains and some storm surge to the islands. Then, the storm will likely weaken as it pushes toward Hispaniola on Saturday.



Forecast path of Bret from the National Hurricane Center.

Right now, the storm is forecast to rapidly weaken this weekend. Therefore, it is unlikely that Bret will have any affect on the United States.

This might not be the only tropical system to form in the Atlantic this week. Forecast models suggest favorable conditions for the formation of Cindy later this week into the weekend. However, much like Bret, Cindy will likely not be a threat to the United States.

The formation of Bret is right on schedule. The first named storm in the Atlantic typically forms in mid to late June according to the NHC. This is just the beginning of hurricane season in the Atlantic. The activity will continue to increase throughout the summer before reaches its peak in September.

Average hurricane activity throughout the year.

Hopefully, the trend of storms missing the U.S. will continue throughout the year.