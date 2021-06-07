Tropical air mass continues to influence weather this week

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain and storms this evening will become more isolated after sunset. Conditions stay muggy overnight with lows only dropping into the upper 60s tonight.

RAIN AND STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

The rest of the week stays unsettled, with rain and storm chances each day. No days will be all-day washouts. The humid conditions and tropical moisture fetching into the region will allow for opportunities for pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. While they are possible at any point this week, the best chances will be during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

STEADY TEMPERATURES BUT STAYING HUMID

Afternoon highs this week will be fairly steady in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows expected to be in the middle to upper 60s. It will be very muggy all week long, aiding in the risk of storms.

RELIEF FROM THE HEAT?

The pattern looks to break down late next weekend as a cold front approaches the region on Sunday. This should put an end to the oppressive humidity as we go into the start of next week.