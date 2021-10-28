Trick or treat weather this weekend

A large storm system will move through the region for your Halloween weekend. The risk for rain showers will stay in the forecast as this storm pivots through.

Saturday’s weather will bring plenty of clouds with the chance for a shower. It will not be as wet as Friday. The showers look to be scattered throughout the day, allowing dry periods at times. You can keep up with the showers on the Youngstown Weather Radar.

Sunday will bring a small risk for a shower with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. The risk will decrease through the afternoon and into the evening.

Take a look at your area’s Trick or Treat Times here.