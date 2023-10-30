Halloween day will feature cooler temperatures as our weather pattern shifts just in time to end October and start November.

Halloween weather forecast

Look for a cool day on Tuesday. We turn even cooler through the evening as the next storm system sweeps through the area.

Look for temperatures to be near, or below, freezing to start your Tuesday. It will be a struggle to climb out of the 30s and into the lower 40s through the afternoon.

It will not take long to drop the temperatures back into the 30s Tuesday evening for trick or treating across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

We will catch a break most of the day from precipitation. There is only a small risk for an isolated sprinkle/shower or even flurry across the snowbelt. Most of the day will feature scattered clouds and cool temperatures. There will be a few peeks of sunshine too.

You can expect scattered clouds for trick or treating with chilly temperatures falling out of the 40s through the upper 30s. The risk for a shower will increase through the late evening.

The next storm system will pivot into the area later Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

This storm system will shift the winds and let lake effect showers develop into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow showers are likely later Tuesday evening and night. These showers will stick around into Wednesday morning.