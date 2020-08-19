Trending warmer for the weekend

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 87 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 67

