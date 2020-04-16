Tracking your snow threat for Friday

Snow with a mixture of rain on the way for Friday

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 28

FRIDAY: Snow likely. Rain showers mixing in from south to north. Snow accumulation ranging from a trace to the south to 2 inches, or higher, north of Interstate 80. Watching storm track. (100%)

High: 38 Low: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers tapering off. A light coating of new snow possible as system moves out. (90%)

Low: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)

High: 48 Low: 31

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower afternoon. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 35

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 36