Tracking your chance for both rain and snow this week

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers, mainly early. Little additional accumulation. (60%AM)High: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.High: 45

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Turning to snow. (100%)High: 39(falling) Low: 39

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)High: 20 Low: 12