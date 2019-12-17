Tracking wintry mix, snow to start the day

TUESDAY: Wintry mix early. Scattered snow showers through midday. Additional accumulation of 1″ or less. (100%)
High: 34
TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers late. (40%) 1″ or less.
Low: 22
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. 1″ to 2″ of accumulation possible. Highest in the snowbelt. (60%)
High: 25 (falling)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 24 Low: 12
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 17
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 24
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 25
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 26
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 32