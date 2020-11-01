Tracking wind, rain, and snow for Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming breezy. Temperatures increasing through the night.
Low: 39 (rising)
SUNDAY: Rain showers developing late morning. Changing to snow showers as temperatures fall through the afternoon and evening. Little to no snow accumulation.
Winds gusting near 30-35mph. (80%)High: 49 early then falling
SUNDAY NIGHT: Breezy with lake effect snow showers likely at times. Light accumulation possible. Blustery and cold.
Low: 30
MONDAY: A few snow showers early. Little to no accumulation. Some clearing into the afternoon. (40%AM)High: 42
TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 33