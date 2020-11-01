Tracking wind, rain, and snow for Sunday

Weather

Warming temperatures overnight come crashing down Sunday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming breezy. Temperatures increasing through the night. 
Low: 39 (rising) 

SUNDAY: Rain showers developing late morning. Changing to snow showers as temperatures fall through the afternoon and evening. Little to no snow accumulation.
Winds gusting near 30-35mph. (80%)High: 49 early then falling

SUNDAY NIGHT: Breezy with lake effect snow showers likely at times. Light accumulation possible. Blustery and cold. 
Low: 30

MONDAY: A few snow showers early. Little to no accumulation. Some clearing into the afternoon. (40%AM)High: 42

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny.
High: 51  Low: 33

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com