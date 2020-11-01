Tracking wind, rain, and snow for Sunday

Happy Halloween! Your forecast is looking bone-chilling, but at least there won't be any wet candy to worry about! Highs today will top off around 50°, and skies will remain partly to mostly sunny through the day. By the time we head into those trick-or-treat hours, temperatures will be in the 40s, so make sure you wear some warm costumes! Overnight lows will fall to around 40° with increasing clouds.

Tomorrow's forecast is going to be very interesting as we are expecting our first snow of the season. Rain showers will greet us to start off the day, but a cold front will swing through in the afternoon drastically dropping our temperatures from the 40s to the 30s during the day. That cold air is going to transition those rain showers eventually into all snow by the nighttime. Those snow showers will last on into Monday morning. By then, we could have a dusting up to 1" of snow on the ground. Another thing around tomorrow and Monday is that the winds will be very blustery at about 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph likely. Afterwards, a dry and mild weather pattern settles back in, and we should remain quiet for a few days.