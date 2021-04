Temperatures warming up for the week ahead

TONIGHT: Skies becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 37

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. (60%)

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially in the evening. (40%).

Low: 47

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers (30%).

High: 73 Low: 52