Tracking weekend rain chances

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 63
Thursday night: Mostly
cloudy.
Low: 43
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 57
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers mainly late day. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 41
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly early. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 49
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 47
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 40