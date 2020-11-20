Tracking weekend rain chances

Temperatures are trending cooler the next few days

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy.

High: 59



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 51



SUNDAY: Showers likely. Snow may mix in early. (80%)

High: 47 Low: 34



MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 35



TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 44 Low: 30



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 38



THANKSGIVING: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 39



FRIDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 38