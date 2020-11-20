Tracking weekend rain chances

Temperatures are trending cooler the next few days

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy.
High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 51

SUNDAY: Showers likely. Snow may mix in early. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 34

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 44 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38

THANKSGIVING: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 38

