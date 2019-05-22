Tracking warmer temperatures and storm chances
An isolated strong storm will be possible later today
Wednesday Headlines:
- Scattered clouds and warmer today
- Isolated late-day shower or thunderstorm
- Some storms may be strong through evening
- Risk for a stronger storm into Wednesday night
- Another round of showers or storms on Thursday
- Chance for a stronger storm Thursday
