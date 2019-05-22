Tracking warmer temperatures and storm chances Video

Wednesday Headlines:

- Scattered clouds and warmer today

- Isolated late-day shower or thunderstorm

- Some storms may be strong through evening

- Risk for a stronger storm into Wednesday night

- Another round of showers or storms on Thursday

- Chance for a stronger storm Thursday



Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts