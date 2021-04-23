Tracking warmer temperatures and shower chances

Weather

Temperatures will return to near 60° this afternoon

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 36

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Late-day showers. (60% PM)
High: 60

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers, mainly early. (30% AM)
High: 53 Low: 44

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20% PM)
High: 80 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 54

