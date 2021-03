How much longer can you expect unseasonable warmth?

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Breezy. Chance for a shower after midnight. (20%)

Low: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. (70%)

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT: Periods of showers, especially before midnight. Rumble of thunder possible. (70%)

Low: 43

FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny. Small chance of a shower early. (20% AM)

High: 55

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 44 Low: 24