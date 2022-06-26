Expect another warm and humid day across the Valley with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will push into the Valley later this afternoon which will provide the necessary lift for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There is the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

When will the storms arrive?

There will be breaks in the cloud cover from late morning into the early afternoon hours which will build energy in our atmosphere for thunderstorms. Showers and storms will start forming along the cold front around 3-4 PM and will last until around 10 PM. You can view the Storm Team 27 FutureTracker below to get an idea on the storm timing and coverage.

Simulated radar for today.

What: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall

When: 3 PM – 11 PM

Where: northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania

What is the greatest risk today?

The most impactful thunderstorm risk today will be the heavy rainfall. The atmosphere is humid outside and any thunderstorm that occurs will have the ability to produce heavy rainfall rates. If you are caught in one of these storms on the road then please give yourself some extra time to reach your destination.

Additionally, these storms will have the ability to produce some isolated damaging wind gusts across the area. The storms today are also likely to be electrically active so make sure you go indoors if you hear thunder. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of our viewing area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Dark green color represents a 1 out of 5 on the severe index scale.

When will the temperatures cool off?

Forecast tonight, tomorrow, and Tuesday.

The cold front will push through the Valley shortly after midnight tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and usher in some less humid air into the viewing area. The first two days of this week will be fantastic with highs in the mid to upper 70s and less humidity. You can make your weekly plans using the Youngstown 7-day forecast.