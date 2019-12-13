Tracking the weekend storm system

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for a snow shower. (100%)
Low: 33
SATURDAY: Rain showers mixing with snow showers. Light slushy snow accumulation possible. Mainly on grass and cars. Trace to 2 inches. Becoming gusty. (100%)
High: 38
SATURDAY NIGHT: Gusty and colder with snow showers. A wintry mix possible. Less than 1″. (90%)
Low: 27
SUNDAY: Blustery. Chance for snow showers. Mainly in snowbelt. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 27
MONDAY: Wintry mix developing. Watching storm track. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 24
TUESDAY: Wintry mix. Watching storm track. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 17
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 32 Low: 13