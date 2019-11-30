Tracking the weekend storm system

Weather

Saturday will start dry - Showers return late day and into the evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for late day rain showers. (30%)
Highs near 40.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers mixing with pockets of freezing rain. (90%)
Lows in the low 30’s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers early, then again into the afternoon. Chance for thunderstorms. (90%)
Highs in the low 50’s.

MONDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 29

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com