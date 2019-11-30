Tracking the weekend storm system

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for late day rain showers. (30%)
Highs near 40.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers mixing with pockets of freezing rain. (90%)
Lows in the low 30’s.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers early, then again into the afternoon. Chance for thunderstorms. (90%)
Highs in the low 50’s.
MONDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30’s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 29
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 29