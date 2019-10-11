Tracking the weekend rain threat

FORECAST:
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 47
Friday night: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing. Small chance for thunder. Mainly late.
(70%)
Low: 48
Saturday: Scattered showers early.
Decreasing clouds into the afternoon.
(70%)
High: 60 Low: 48
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 37
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 42
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 42
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (40% AM)
High: 51 Low: 38
Friday: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 40