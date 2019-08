Tracking the Valley’s next storm system

The chance for a few showers will be around by late day

Today: Clouds increasing. Small chance for an isolated shower late day. (30%)

High: 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late evening. (40%)

Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 78

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (30% AM)

High: 78 Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated showers. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms possible. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57