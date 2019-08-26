Tracking the Valley’s next storm system

Today: Clouds
increasing. Small chance for an isolated shower late day. (30%)
High: 78
Tonight: Mostly
cloudy. Showers developing late evening. (40%)
Low: 62
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 78
Wednesday: Becoming
partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (30% AM)
High: 78 Low: 61
Thursday:
Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 57
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 58
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
storm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 56
Sunday: Partly sunny.
Small chance for an isolated showers. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 55
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
Isolated showers or storms possible. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 57