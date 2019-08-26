Tracking the Valley’s next storm system

Weather

The chance for a few showers will be around by late day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Clouds increasing. Small chance for an isolated shower late day. (30%)
High: 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late evening. (40%)
Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 78

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (30% AM)
High: 78  Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 58

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  76  Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated showers. (20%)
High:  73  Low:  55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms possible. (30%)
High: 76  Low: 57

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com