Tracking the risk for storms overnight

Weather Update:

– Rain and thunderstorms developing

– Heaviest rain from around 2AM through 6AM

– Chance for gusty wind and heavy rain

– Lows will dip into the upper 50’s

– Chance for a shower or storm Friday

– Highs in the upper 60’s

– Small chance for a shower or storm Friday night

– Lows in the upper 40’s

Weekend Weather:

– Warming into Saturday afternoon

– Highs in the upper 70’s

– Look for decreasing clouds

– Small chance for a shower

– Sunday will be warm

– Afternoon highs in the low 80’s

– Skies will be partly sunny

– Small chance for an afternoon shower/storm

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts