Tracking the risk for a shower or storm tonight

TONIGHT: Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. Warm and breezy. (60%)
Low: 56
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 70 Low: 56
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 50
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 72 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 55
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 56
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 58