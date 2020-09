Look for warmer temperatures this weekend - Cool again next week

TONIGHT

Look for partly cloudy skies.

Lows will fall into the upper 50’s.

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)

Highs near 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Not as cool. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

Lows in the mid 60’s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

Highs in the middle 70’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 48