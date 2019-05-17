Tracking the rain/storm threat

Weather Update:
– Rain and thunderstorms into early morning
– Heaviest rain from around 2AM through 7AM
– Chance for gusty wind and heavy rain
– Lows will dip into the upper 50’s
– Chance for a shower or storm Friday
– Highs in the upper 60’s
– Small chance for a shower or storm Friday night
– Lows in the upper 40’s
Weekend Weather:
– Warming into Saturday afternoon
– Highs in the upper 70’s
– Look for decreasing clouds
– Small chance for a shower or storm
– Sunday will be warm
– Afternoon highs in the low 80’s
– Skies will be partly sunny
– Small chance for an afternoon shower or storm
Important weather links:
