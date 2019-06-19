Tracking the next round of widespread rain

Weather

Flooding will be a concern through the day Thursday

by: Alex George

Today:  Mostly cloudy. Humid.  Small chance for an Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High:  79

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Humid.  Chance for showers or storms.  Mainly toward morning.  (60%)
Low:  63

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. Heavy rain will be possible.  (90%)
High:  74  

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75 Low:  56

Saturday:  Partly sunny, warmer. Small chance for a shower or storm . (20%PM)
High:  77  Low: 55

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and T-Storms. (40%)
High:  84  Low: 60

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  84  Low: 66

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High:  82  Low:  63

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  81  Low:  63



