LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Tracking the next round of showers

Weather

With the next storm system also comes a brief warm up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or pocket of drizzle. (20%)
High: 42

Tonight: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing late day. (40%PM)
High: 52

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 49 (early) Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (watching track) (40%)
High: 41 Low: 28

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 29

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 39

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com