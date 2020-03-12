Tracking the next chance for rain and t-storms

Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 61
Thursday night: Rain developing. Chance thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. (90%)
Low: 42
Friday: Chance for rain or t-storms early. Clouds decreasing. (60%AM)
High: 54 (falling)
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 42 Low: 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 45 Low: 27
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 40
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 45